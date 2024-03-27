$53 million drone base for Canadian Forces to be built in British Columbia

The Government of Canada is kicking off the procurement process to design and build a new drone base for the Royal Canadian Air Force in British Columbia.

Defence Construction Canada, the federal crown corporation that builds facilities and infrastructure for the Canadian Forces, has issued a bulletin announcing it is planning to build a new purpose-built facility for remotely piloted aircraft systems.

It will be co-located with the existing military establishments of Canadian Forces Base Comox on Vancouver Island.

According to the bulletin, the project will have 61,000 sq ft of indoor building area and 118,000 sq ft of outdoor spaces, including apron and open parking on a vacant brownfield land within the restricted zone of 19 Wing Comox and Comox Airport.

The indoor building spaces include workshops, offices, administration, meeting rooms, maintenance bays, building support spaces, and equipment storage.

This facility will be home to three drones by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems. These drones are roughly the same size as a manned fighter jet.

The procurement process is expected to begin in Fall 2024. The entire facility project is expected to cost $53 million through the end of this decade.

This is part of the Canadian Forces’ $2.5 billion drone strategy, announced in December 2023. The federal government selected San Diego-based energy and defence firm General Atomics as its drone aircraft supplier.

Their large drones are designed with rigid airworthiness standards compared to crewed aircraft.

The multi-billion dollar drone program includes 11 drone aircraft, six ground control stations, a new ground control centre, two new aircraft hangars, an initial supply of weapons, maintenance services, training devices and services, and other technology, services, and equipment.

The first drone delivery from General Atomics is expected in 2028, with full operational capability by 2023.

When operational, the Canadian Forces’ drone capabilities will help Canada fulfill its North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD) and NATO obligations, including increasing interoperability with the United States and NORAD forces. They will also enhance monitoring for Canada’s large geographical area and long coastlines and improve civilian aid operations, including forest fire and flood response.

Other future major drone hubs include Canadian Forces Base Greenwood and Ottawa, which will serve as the operational headquarters for the drones.

The Canadian Forces are also buying 88 new F-35 fighter jets, nine new CC-330 Huskey strategic tanker and transport aircraft, up to 16 new P-8A Poseidon multi-mission aircraft, and 16 new or upgraded Cormorant helicopters.