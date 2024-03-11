Vancouver and Victoria are like sisters, each of them is unique in their own way, but one tends to be a little more favoured than the other.

Yes, Vancouver gets the bigger show, got the Olympics in 2010, maybe has a better nightlife, and is home to a few more restaurants (especially ones that are open late).

And if you must keep reminding us, yes, you have IKEA.

But Victoria’s got its own thing going on.

And don’t just take our word for it, take it from Jennifer Lloyd, the research associate at the University of British Columbia who moved to Victoria and recently wrote a thread on X weighing the pros and cons of Vancouver Island living. (Spoiler: there are a lot more pros).

2. LAVENDER. I live in a suburb where many folks have their own garden. I’m prepared when I go for walks now, there may be spontaneous conversations with homeowners who are proud about their lavender. One I know even tracks the path of the bees who love her particular supply. /2 — Jennifer Lloyd, PhD (@JEVLloyd) March 9, 2024

There’s a reason Victoria has been dubbed the garden city.

When you walk throughout the city, residents are utilizing every inch of their green space to plant, prod, and garden everything they can. Victoria, being in a sub-Mediterranean climate, can sustain plant life all throughout the year, so it’s a natural fit.

3. QUIET. In YVR, I had grown accustomed to the constant sound of traffic, motorcycles, and emergency vehicles. I also realised I spoke at a higher volume when walking up and down the streets, to accommodate. In YYJ, I only sleep & wake to the sound of wind, rain, & bird song. /3 — Jennifer Lloyd, PhD (@JEVLloyd) March 9, 2024



Metro Vancouver’s population is 2.5 million people, which, when compared to somewhere like New York City (close to 9 million), isn’t so bad. But Greater Victoria’s population is around 500,000, making it a far less populous city; and thus, much quieter. However, according to some residents, Victoria pickleballers could be a bit quieter.



5. THINGS TO DO. In YVR, I was used to doing the Grouse Grind, a day trip to Lighthouse Park, shopping at Granville Island, seeing shows. Here, I sit under the oaks, I’ve taken up more photography, & I still go for hikes. It’s different, & it’s quieter, and to me, it’s lovely. /5 — Jennifer Lloyd, PhD (@JEVLloyd) March 9, 2024

There may be more events in Vancouver, but there are a lot of things you can do here too, many of which you can’t do in Vancouver. For example, PKOLS (Mount Doug) is a simple day hike you can do only 20 minutes away from downtown Victoria. Want to go surfing? Take an hour’s drive to Jordan River. Got a new camera? Head to Beacon Hill Park and admire the diverse plant and animal life roaming around. Victoria may be small, but each corner of the city is mighty.

6. ARTS. To my utter delight, the cultural scene in Victoria is absolutely lovely. If you are all into the Arts or Music, there is an strong community here. I know some nationally-known musicians, actors (and authors) etc. who live in Victoria, by choice. (Hello, James Bay!) /6 — Jennifer Lloyd, PhD (@JEVLloyd) March 9, 2024

David Foster, Current Swell, and Ocie Elliot are just a few of Victoria’s biggest artists. But there’s so much more to discover. Once summer hits, Government Street becomes a playground for musicians, performers, and painters to busk and show their stuff to tourists. Luckily, we get them all year long.

7. FRIENDLY. I don’t mind saying that I haven’t had a hard time making friends, because I’m a friendly person. But I’ve found the people here to be generally friendlier. When I go on my walks, I’ve gotten to know a some folks who have asked me over for tea & barely know me. /7 — Jennifer Lloyd, PhD (@JEVLloyd) March 9, 2024

Victoria is a super friendly city! And nothing is more evident of that than when a viral video captured Victoria commuters thanking the bus driver. The TikTok video garnered over 7.4 million views and 32,000 comments over just two days back in the summer of 2022.

11. DEER. Deer are pretty much everywhere. If you plan on planting anything in your garden, be prepared that you will learn to make choices that are deer-resistant. Goodbye, flowers! But hello to the joy of waking up with your morning coffee & a deer walking across your lawn. /11 — Jennifer Lloyd, PhD (@JEVLloyd) March 9, 2024

Deer freely roam around Victoria, and it’s one of the most charming aspects of the city. While they can be pests (especially if you’re a gardener), generally speaking, they’re a reminder of how embedded nature is within the city.

14. HELLO. In Vancouver, it was very frequent for me to have friends move away, due to the crushing costs of living there. But the friends I make are the friends I want to keep. I was tired of so many goodbyes. In Victoria, I say far more hellos and not so many goodbyes. /14 — Jennifer Lloyd, PhD (@JEVLloyd) March 9, 2024

The Pacific Northwest has a reputation for being cold to outsiders, so making friends can be difficult — it becomes even harder when everybody is leaving due to the cost of living. Victoria’s cost of living isn’t much better thank Vancouver’s, but it seems some people (even councillors) are willing to put up with the costs to live in one of the most beautiful places in the world.

Lloyd also listed some cons to Vancouver Island living, but the pros far outweighed those. See the X thread here.

Do you have any other pros to living in Victoria over Vancouver? Let us know in the comments.