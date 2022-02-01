More than $9 million raised for so-called Freedom Convoy

An online fundraiser for truckers taking part in the so-called Freedom Convoy has now exceeded $9 million, as of January 31.

People from across the country drove to Ottawa over the weekend for a demonstration on Parliament Hill.

While the GoFundMe says it will be used to help with food and gas, there have been reports that staff at a soup kitchen in Ottawa were harassed by people taking part in the protest looking for free food.

There was also a lot of anger over the weekend when demonstrators placed an upside-down Canadian flag on a Terry Fox statue and added a sign saying “mandate freedom.”

Demonstrators have not yet left the area and have said they will be there until Ottawa drops the vaccine mandate.

As demonstrations continue, traffic and transit impacts remain significant in downtown #Ottawa and the surrounding area.

Please avoid travel to this area, if possible.

For more traffic updates visit our online interactive traffic map: https://t.co/yQy1eYQxCC pic.twitter.com/SOnMYZxZgZ — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) January 31, 2022

“It’s our duty as Canadians to put an end to [these] mandates. It is imperative that this happens because if we don’t our country will no longer be the country we have come to love. We are doing this for our future generations and to regain our lives back,” reads the GoFundMe page.