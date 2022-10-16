Victoria has a new mayor following the results of the civic election

Victoria residents will have a new face in the mayor’s office after Marianne Alto won the municipal election Saturday night, beating out seven other mayoral candidates for the top job.

Former mayor, Lisa Helps, did not seek re-election after serving two terms in office.

The race appeared to be neck-and-neck leading up to Saturday, with two sitting councillors among the most familiar faces on the ballot: Stephen Andrew and Alto.

Andrew won his seat on council in 2020 in a by-election.

Voters cast their ballots at more than a dozen locations around the city on October 15, but the total voter turnout results were not available and we expect to learn more if they surpassed the 2018 levels in the coming days.

Alto will be officially sworn in as the mayor at a later day, along with the new members of council and school trustees.

This is a developing story.