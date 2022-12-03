Heartbroken family shares desperate plea for return of missing toy

Editor’s note: Update, the toy has been found. The family has been touched by the “kindness of strangers and strength of community.”

A dearly loved plushie has gone missing, and Vancouver has rallied together to try and reunite a toddler with her lost toy before Christmas.

Piers MacDonald told Daily Hive that his family of four lives in Victoria and was visiting Vancouver, where they used to live.

“This weekend was our first time back. We’ve had a great few days visiting our old spots,” said MacDonald. “That was until Goo went missing.”

Somewhere between eating dinner at Hon’s in Olympic Village and getting snacks at London Drugs, Goo disappeared.

“He was a gift from a family member for our firstborn. He chose the name, but to be fair, at three weeks old, that was the only sound he could make,” said MacDonald.

“However, he moved on to a blanket as his favourite object, so when our daughter Hale was born, we offered Goo to her, and they’ve been inseparable since.”

His appeal on social media prompted an outpouring of support. Commenters said they have been scouring the area in Olympic Village, so far, to no avail.

MacDonald said he even broke into their daycare after hours once to retrieve the toy. Otherwise, his daughter would not be able to sleep all weekend.

“Kids are resilient, and she’s a spitfire, in particular, so she’ll get over it eventually,” said MacDonald.

“At this point, we’re bummed out because it was one of the few sentimental children’s items we have. Goo has been everywhere she has been since birth… Literally, the minute she first touched it, she clutched it close and hasn’t let go,” said MacDonald.

“It represents her,” MacDonald added. “We figured it would be the one thing we’d tuck away to use to remember these years.”

If there are any sentimental softies or toy detectives out there who want to lend a hand and help save this family’s Christmas, you can learn more and reach out.