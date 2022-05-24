News

Commercial flights halted at Victoria airport as police respond to incident

Megan Devlin
|
May 24 2022, 10:39 pm
IM_photo/Shutterstock

The Victoria International Airport on Vancouver Island halted all commercial flights Tuesday afternoon as police responded to an undisclosed incident.

The airport asked people to avoid the area Tuesday afternoon and advised them to check their flight’s status with their carrier.

The airport said it couldn’t comment further on the nature of the incident, and instead directed queries to Sidney North Saanich RCMP.

In an email, BC RCMP said the local detachment was responding to a “threat” at the YYJ airport.

“There are no public safety concerns, however the public is being asked to avoid the Victoria Airport area for the next several hours. Commercial flights have been cancelled,” Sgt. Chris Manseau said.

More details will be released when they’re available, he added.

YYJ’s website showed a number of delayed and cancelled flights Tuesday evening because of the incident.

departures

Victoria Airport.com

