Multiple victims struck and injured in Chilliwack crosswalk collision

Emergency responders in Chilliwack are on the scene of a serious incident involving multiple pedestrians.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed with Daily Hive that they received a call at 7:54 am regarding a motor vehicle incident at Lindys Drive and Keith Wilson Road in Chilliwack.

Four ambulances responded, and paramedics cared for and transported three patients to the hospital, one in critical condition.

Cpl. Dave Noon with RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS), which works to forensically reconstruct collisions that resulted in serious injury or death, confirmed that the team was deployed to the scene in Chilliwack.

#LMDICARS has deployed to Keith Wilson Rd and Lindys Dr, #Chilliwack for a serious vehicle incident involving multiple pedestrians. The intersection is closed to all traffic. Expect the closure to last several hours while we investigate. @AM730Traffic @CityNewsTraffic @LMDRCMP — CPL. Dave NOON (@CplNoon) May 9, 2023

Chilliwack RCMP confirmed that they were on the scene of a “serious collision” and told drivers to expect road closures around Keith Wilson Road and Lindys Drive.

Chilliwack RCMP are currently on scene of a serious collision. Expect road closures around Keith Wilson Road and Lindys Dr. Please avoid the area. More details to follow. — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) May 9, 2023

More to come…