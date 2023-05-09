NewsCrime

Multiple victims struck and injured in Chilliwack crosswalk collision

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
May 9 2023, 4:33 pm
Margarita Young/Shutterstock

Emergency responders in Chilliwack are on the scene of a serious incident involving multiple pedestrians.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed with Daily Hive that they received a call at  7:54 am regarding a motor vehicle incident at Lindys Drive and Keith Wilson Road in Chilliwack.

Four ambulances responded, and paramedics cared for and transported three patients to the hospital, one in critical condition.

Cpl. Dave Noon with RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS), which works to forensically reconstruct collisions that resulted in serious injury or death, confirmed that the team was deployed to the scene in Chilliwack.

Chilliwack RCMP confirmed that they were on the scene of a “serious collision” and told drivers to expect road closures around Keith Wilson Road and Lindys Drive.

More to come…

