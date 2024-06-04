Via Rail is introducing a new seat selection fee and Canadians aren't pleased

An incoming update to Via Rail fare options has Canadians fuming.

In a notice on its site on Monday, the Canadian rail service alerted customers to changes in its baggage and fare policies.

According to Via Rail, as of June 10, seat selection for its cheapest train ticket, “Escape,” will cost an additional $7.

Some Canadians took to X to express their frustrations with this additional fee.

“As someone who’s spent tens of thousands of $ and hundreds of trips with them, they’re really working to make train travel as inconvenient as possible,” posted user @ryanphanna on Monday.

The post has over 15,000 views with dozens of displeased customers sharing similar sentiments in the replies.

“They cannot get it into their heads that trains are not planes! The way you compete is by differentiating, not copying!” commented one person.

Really expensive already. I’d love to take the Rocky Mountaineer or something, but it’s already prohibitively expensive. — Rupprecht Mangels (@DisposablEnsign) June 4, 2024

Sadly I couldn’t agree more – rail travel in 🇨🇦 is a joke! — Michael Malone (@princeof416) June 4, 2024

Another X user is concerned that the additional Via Rail fees will never end.

“Next charge for front or rear-facing seats, luggage, laptop bag fee, washroom fee. Might as well fly lol,” reads the post.

If you want seat selection included, the rail service’s Economy, Economy Plus, Business, or Business Plus options have standard selection included in the fare, for a higher-priced ticket, of course.

The update also includes new rules for carry-on baggage and checked baggage allowance, depending on if you’re on a long-distance or corridor train trip.

Via Rail says these changes will apply to any trips booked or modified on or after June 10.

Daily Hive has reached out to the rail service for its response to customers’ frustrations.