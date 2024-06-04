One person is reportedly dead and dozens are injured after a bus carrying Canadian tourists crashed in Cuba.

Air Transat confirmed the crash in a statement to Daily Hive, stating that it occurred on June 2 and involved a bus from one of the airline’s transfer partners.

The bus was transporting 38 passengers from flight TS715 to Montréal, near Santa Clara Airport, Cuba (SNU).

“An oncoming car lost control and collided with the bus, causing it to overturn,” said an Air Transat representative.

All passengers were transported to a nearby hospital. The airline noted that it is “concerned about everyone’s health and well-being” and is doing everything to offer support to those involved.

According to a Cuban media report, the crash left one person dead and 26 injured. The victim who died was the driver of the car, stated one local outlet.

Air Transat said it has worked with local authorities to arrange hotel accommodation for passengers who are currently under observation or suffering minor injuries.

“Repatriation efforts are underway — our aim is to have everyone involved back in Canada tomorrow,” added the airline.

Daily Hive has reached out to Global Affairs Canada for further information.