Velma is a lesbian: Warner Bros just confirmed what we've always known (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

This might be shocking to some and super predictable to others, but it has been confirmed: Velma from the Scooby-Doo franchise is a lesbian.

If the turtlenecks and other queer quirks weren’t enough to give you a clue all these years, a new movie titled Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! confirms that the iconic character likes women.

There’s no hint about this in the trailer, but several Twitter users have shared a clip from the digital film, showing Velma visibly experiencing butterflies at the sight of designer Coco Diablo, the head of a costume crime syndicate that dresses a range of spooky villains.

OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/0ilx2uid1q — Trin 🎃 (@MythicalLlamaXO) October 3, 2022

Taking down Diablo and her pet cat is not enough. While the villainess is in prison, crimes continue to occur. That’s when Mystery Inc. needs the costume designer’s expertise to crack the case, and a bit of a romance flourishes.

The gang of meddling kids is ready to save Halloween with Velma’s bespectacled, turtleneck-donning crush. She’s got style, charisma, attitude, and agility — who can blame Velma for being down bad?

Plus, she calls Velma “the cute one.”

But if you need more confirmation than just Velma doing googly eyes at Coco, she also admits to having a crush verbally: “Okay, who am I kidding? I’m crushing big-time, Daphne! What do I do? What do I say?!”

Classic WLW behaviour.

Also here’s the part where she actually admits it 🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/nyA3toBz80 — Trin 🎃 (@MythicalLlamaXO) October 4, 2022

Watch the full trailer of Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! here: