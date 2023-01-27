"Hurtful and destructive": Memorial statue in Chinatown targeted by vandals

Editor’s note: This story contains photos that may be offensive to some readers.

A prominent and historic space in Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood has been defaced by offensive graffiti, just one of the many incidents of vandalism in recent weeks in this area.

Lorraine Lowe, the executive director of the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, says the latest graffiti was discovered on a statue Wednesday morning at the Memorial Square Garden.

She says the space is very sentimental as it honours fallen heroes, many of whom are of Chinese descent.

Vandalizing our memorial statue is an all time low. I see you 👀 🤡 I don’t know what the purpose or point of this is, but I guarantee this is not going to help your cause. #vanpoli #chinatownyvr @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/s7TGVL0v8d — Lorraine Lowe (@lorrainelowe_) January 26, 2023

“It’s deplorable and offensive to all those who have served and those who continue to serve in building this country,” she said.

It’s not the first time the garden has been targeted by these kinds of messages.

Many of the messages appear to be signed by an “Ir.”

“These past few weeks we have been getting a lot of the same type of tags expressing very anti-Chinese, anti-establishment, anti-ABC, anti-VPD messages,” she said.

“Sadly, the Garden receives hateful messages, random tags/graffiti, vandalism regularly but this level of disrespect at Memorial Square is particularly hurtful and destructive which is very concerning.”

Daily Hive has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for more details on this incident, and if there is any evidence to suggest this is the act of one suspect.