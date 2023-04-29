News

"Vehicle incident" closes Sea-to-Sky highway Saturday morning (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
Apr 29 2023, 5:49 pm
"Vehicle incident" closes Sea-to-Sky highway Saturday morning (PHOTOS)
Drivers headed up the Sea-to-Sky highway on Saturday could have to turn around and make a change of plans after a vehicle incident closed the highway in both directions.

According to Drive BC, there’s no detour available after the incident near Britannia Beach closed Highway 99 in both directions.

The vehicle incident happened three kilometres south of Squamish between Sea View Drive and Copper Drive.

Crews are on-scene assessing and updates are expected in the future, but for now, the road is closed in both directions.

Drivers on the Sea-to-Sky, likely hoping to take advantage of a beautifully sunny Saturday, found themselves stuck in traffic.

Folks on-scene reported that a medevac helicopter was brought in to the Britannia Beach area.

Highway camera at Furry Creek showing backed up traffic

Drivers on the North Shore also experienced heavy delays due to congestion, construction, and a lane closure on Saturday.

More to come…

