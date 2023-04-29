SportsHockeyCanucks

"Good riddance": Canucks fans giddy over Horvat's early playoff exit

Adam Laskaris
Apr 29 2023, 4:16 pm
"Good riddance": Canucks fans giddy over Horvat's early playoff exit
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Nobody could ever question Vancouver Canucks fans’ ability to hold a bit of a petty grudge.

And in 2023, former team captain Bo Horvat appears to be getting the brunt of that pettiness.

With Horvat’s New York Islanders getting bounced from the playoffs last night with a 4-2 series loss against the Carolina Hurricanes, more than a few Vancouver fans took to Twitter to express their pleasure with how Horvat’s season came to a swift end.

Horvat had just one goal and one assist in six games in the series, a far cry from his 10 goals and 12 points in 17 playoff games with the Canucks in the 2019-20 bubble postseason.

What’s the deal with Canucks fans and Horvat?

When Horvat departed the Canucks earlier this season in a trade, it marked the unofficial end to a less-than-stellar era of hockey in the city.

Horvat appeared to have left the team on good terms, and it seemed all parties involved — fans, management, the coaching staff, and Horvat himself  — recognized it was a sensible time to move on from the team’s captain, even if it meant conceding some sense of defeat. He ended up signing a seven-year contract with the Islanders, and that appeared to be the final — if you’ll pardon the pun — bow on the relationship with Horvat and the city of Vancouver.

But fast forward just under three months to the day from when Horvat was traded to the New York Islanders on January 30, and it’s clear that there’s still a sizable amount of animosity towards Vancouver’s former captain, largely stemming from a postgame interview Horvat gave earlier this month.

Asked about the atmosphere of his new New York fanbase, the usually mild-mannered Horvat offered up a not-so-subtle jab at his old squad.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s been unbelievable,” Horvat said. “It’s a lot better than Vancouver; I’ll tell you that for free.”

Horvat later apologized for his comments, saying, “My emotions got the best of me… It might have come out the wrong way to a lot of people.”

While some Canucks fans have forgiven Horvat, it’s clear that some of the Vancouver faithful still don’t plan on letting that one go anytime soon.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about Horvat and the Islanders getting bounced out of the first round of the playoffs.

It’ll be a long offseason for both the Canucks and Islanders fanbases, but at least one of them is appearing to get the last laugh for a little bit.

