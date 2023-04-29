"Good riddance": Canucks fans giddy over Horvat's early playoff exit

Nobody could ever question Vancouver Canucks fans’ ability to hold a bit of a petty grudge.

And in 2023, former team captain Bo Horvat appears to be getting the brunt of that pettiness.

With Horvat’s New York Islanders getting bounced from the playoffs last night with a 4-2 series loss against the Carolina Hurricanes, more than a few Vancouver fans took to Twitter to express their pleasure with how Horvat’s season came to a swift end.

Horvat had just one goal and one assist in six games in the series, a far cry from his 10 goals and 12 points in 17 playoff games with the Canucks in the 2019-20 bubble postseason.

What’s the deal with Canucks fans and Horvat?

When Horvat departed the Canucks earlier this season in a trade, it marked the unofficial end to a less-than-stellar era of hockey in the city.

Horvat appeared to have left the team on good terms, and it seemed all parties involved — fans, management, the coaching staff, and Horvat himself — recognized it was a sensible time to move on from the team’s captain, even if it meant conceding some sense of defeat. He ended up signing a seven-year contract with the Islanders, and that appeared to be the final — if you’ll pardon the pun — bow on the relationship with Horvat and the city of Vancouver.

But fast forward just under three months to the day from when Horvat was traded to the New York Islanders on January 30, and it’s clear that there’s still a sizable amount of animosity towards Vancouver’s former captain, largely stemming from a postgame interview Horvat gave earlier this month.

Asked about the atmosphere of his new New York fanbase, the usually mild-mannered Horvat offered up a not-so-subtle jab at his old squad.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s been unbelievable,” Horvat said. “It’s a lot better than Vancouver; I’ll tell you that for free.”

Horvat later apologized for his comments, saying, “My emotions got the best of me… It might have come out the wrong way to a lot of people.”

While some Canucks fans have forgiven Horvat, it’s clear that some of the Vancouver faithful still don’t plan on letting that one go anytime soon.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about Horvat and the Islanders getting bounced out of the first round of the playoffs.

Horvat’s actions after he left the Canucks demonstrate that he never truly understood this city or it’s fans. All he had to do was keep his mouth shut and he would have been undeservedly feted as a Canucks legend with a shot at the ROH. Now? He’s Messier 2.0 in YVR. Good riddance — Patrick (@dude_ab1ded) April 29, 2023

Is it wrong of me to be happy to see Bo Horvat suck so badly with the #NYIslanders? And to laugh at the thought that they are saddled with his insane contract until, like, 2041? This trade by the #Canucks to unload this loser could prove to be better than Naslund-for-Stojanov. pic.twitter.com/RfsokWJgoE — Paul from Coquitlam (@PaulCoquitlam) April 29, 2023

Horvat is golfing just like the Canucks are, I can tell you that for free — Matt (@CanuckdUp) April 29, 2023

Bo Horvat registered 16 points in 30 games played with the Islanders during the regular season. Then he goes to the playoffs and gets 2 points in 6 games. If he stayed in Vancouver, he potentially would’ve had 100 points by the end of the season. I'm Glad the Canucks moved on. — Big Nate (@bign8e) April 29, 2023

a first round exit for Horvat and I’ll tell you that for free 🙂 — cat 🦋 (@canucksedins) April 29, 2023

I know it's easy to dunk on Horvat after the 2 points in 6 games, but have you considered these might be the final 6 playoff games he plays in his career? — Tyler Horsfall (@TheFlopFish) April 29, 2023

Islanders showed about the same amount of fight in that series as Bo Horvat does when his teammate is getting his face caved in. — BoestMode (@BoestMode) April 29, 2023

What Horvat is costing the Islanders over the next 8 years… pic.twitter.com/GKj0x6Si5Q — Chris Conte (@ChrisConte79) April 29, 2023

rip bo horvat he's not dead he just had a first round exit — scoobert doobert (@brockbowser) April 29, 2023

It’ll be a long offseason for both the Canucks and Islanders fanbases, but at least one of them is appearing to get the last laugh for a little bit.