Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner wasn’t afraid to hand it to the Montreal Canadiens after they’d knocked him out of the NHL playoffs.

“Congrats to the Canadiens for a hell of a series,” Lehner tweeted. “Best of luck in the finals. Tough loss tonight but proud of how hard everyone worked this season. We are right there. We will come back better. Thanks to all the people who has supported us this year.

He also shouted out the Canadiens’ goaltending superstar on the other side of the ice.

“[Carey Price] good luck to you.”

Congrats to @CanadiensMTL for a hell of a series. Best of luck in the finals. Tough loss tonight but proud of how hard everyone worked this season. We are right there. We will come back better. Thanks to all the people who has supported us this year. @CP0031 good luck too you. — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) June 25, 2021

If there’s anything that’s clear about Lehner, it’s that he’s a) a very good goalie, b) well-spoken in defeat, and c) extremely online. His message came approximately half an hour after the Golden Knights season ended in overtime after a goal by Artturi Lehkonen.

Earlier this week, Lehner spoke about being motivated by people “talking shit” about him prior to a Game 4 victory over Montreal. Vegas has one of the league’s most intriguing goalie duos, as they boast two starter-calibre players in Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury.

Over the series’ six games, Lehner and Fleury combined for a .909 save percentage. Nothing to sneeze at, but when Price countered with a .932 save percentage, it’s easy to see why Lehner felt it necessary to give his due.

Lehner ended up with a win and an OT loss in his two starts this round, while Fleury went 1-2-1 in his four.

Lehner is signed with the Golden Knights through the 2025 offseason, while Fleury has just one year remaining on his deal. While nothing is guaranteed in the modern NHL (and these playoffs are proof of that!), it’s likely we’ll have plenty of more to talk about in the coming seasons when it comes to Vegas’ eccentric goalie duo.