SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens fans destroy cop car as Montreal police in riot gear move in (VIDEOS)

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Jun 24 2021, 9:40 pm
Canadiens fans destroy cop car as Montreal police in riot gear move in (VIDEOS)
@funnierhandle/Twitter

An excited crowd outside the Bell Centre in Montreal turned destructive, following the Montreal Canadiens’ big win tonight.

The Canadiens are heading to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993, after they defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime on home ice. While only 3,500 fans were permitted to watch inside due to health restrictions, a large crowd gathered to watch the game on television outside.

The big win coincided with Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, which certainly added to the festive atmosphere on the streets of Montreal.

Some fans took their excitement too far though, as a cop car was flipped and trashed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MTLHIPHOP TV/NEWS (@mtlhiphop)

The situation was so bad outside that the Bell Centre had to be locked down, as fans were told to wait inside the arena as police cleared the area.

 

Police in riot gear were brought in to resolve the situation.

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canadiens
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT