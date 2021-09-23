Slight uptick in fully vaxxed travellers since Canada reopened its border

It’s been just over two weeks since Canada reopened its border to international travellers after an extended closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between September 6 and 12, 209,838 people arrived in Canada by air.

Of those, 114,457 were Canadian citizens.

Those numbers represent a minimal increase from the previous week before the measures were relaxed.

As of September 7, international travellers who are fully vaccinated no longer need to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

But the vaccine has to be approved for use in Canada. So far, Health Canada has approved four vaccines: Moderna Spikevax, Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty, Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

American travellers have been allowed into Canada by land since August 9. Canadians are still not allowed to travel to the US by land for non-essential reasons.

Travellers entering Canada, regardless of citizenship, must follow testing and quarantine requirements.

Since April 2020, 6,853 Quarantine Act offences have been issued.