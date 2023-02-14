Today is Vancouver's windiest Valentine's Day since 1960 (VIDEOS)

According to Vancouver Weather Records, today is Vancouver’s windiest Valentine’s Day since 1960.

Love might be in the air with gushing couples planning out their evenings, but so are powerful gusting winds reaching 65 km/h, good for the third-windiest Valentine’s Day ever.

Today’s feat sat behind 1956, when wind speeds reached a powerful 84 km/h, and 1960, when winds reached a whopping 97 km/h.

🥉With a max gust of 65km/h, today is #Vancouver‘s windiest Valentine’s Day in more than 60 years, since 1960. #YvrWx pic.twitter.com/cMwooDDU8h — Vancouver Weather Records❄ (@YVR__Weather) February 14, 2023

The feat follows a wind warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada yesterday, which called for winds up to 90 km/h in parts of Metro Vancouver.

Thankfully, it looks like things are settling down on the wind front, and the near-record was likely reached sometime overnight, which some local weather watchers documented.

Went for a midnight stroll with Mother Nature. Looks like #Vancouver has some strong winds coming in. I love the sea breeze and feeling the power of the water. #BCStorm #LionsGateBridge pic.twitter.com/TS4bnX46mF — Mark Teasdale ★ (@MarksGonePublic) February 14, 2023

Things were also quite gusty in Richmond.

Also, this poor curtain:

Later, Vancouver’s windy Valentine’s Day will become a reasonably average weather day, with winds hovering around 20 km/h with partly cloudy skies. More partly cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow before lots of rain for the rest of the week.