That blows: Vancouver to be hit with potentially damaging winds

Potentially damaging winds could be hitting the city today, with Environment and Climate Change Canada issuing a wind warning for most of Metro Vancouver.

Winds are expected to ramp up around noon with speeds between 30 km/h and 50 km/h. Winds are expected to increase to about 70 km/h but gusting to 90 km/h near the Strait of Georgia by late this afternoon.

Areas expected to be impacted by strong winds include the City of Vancouver, Burnaby, New West, the North Shore, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, and Delta.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s warning suggests building damage may impact roof shingles and windows. They’re also warning people to be aware of loose objects being tossed by the wind, which could cause injury or damage.

Heavy wind storms are also a frequent problem for BC Hydro, and parts of Metro Vancouver could see some power outages today.

Beyond the wind, the region could also see some rain, with a 40% chance of showers this afternoon.

The wind is expected to continue into the evening before things settle overnight. However, it’s also going to cool down dramatically overnight, with temperatures dropping to -1˚C, with the windchill making it feel more like -3˚C.

The rest of the week will be a mixed bag of weather, with sunny skies and some rain.

