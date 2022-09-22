You could become the Vancouver Whitecaps next esports star this fall

Vancouver Whitecaps are looking for their next professional esports athlete and it could be you.

The Whitecaps FC eMLS Amateur Cup presented by Daily Hive is taking place on Saturday, October 22, and the single-elimination, winner-takes-all FIFA 23 tournament is looking for competitors.

There are fantastic prizes to be won during the gaming tournament, including a trip to the MLS Cup 2022. Sign-ups for the Vancouver Whitecaps FC qualifier tournament are open now.

Gamers will play the PS4 version of EA Sports FIFA23 on PS4 and PS5, depending on the game. Matches will be held via LAN or online play.

The winner of the Whitecaps FC eMLS Amateur Cup will receive a championship trophy, a Vancouver Whitecaps FC prize pack including a Whitecaps FC eMLS jersey, a match against VWFC eSports player Gordon “Fiddle” Thornsberry, and of course, bragging rights. Champions at the club level will then face off against other MLS team representatives in a league tourney from October 28 to 30. The single elimination bracket competition will crown a national eMLS Amateur Champion and the winner will receive a trip to the MLS Cup on November 5.

Participation in the Whitecaps FC eMLS Amateur Cup is free. Learn more about the tournament rules and details on registration online.

With files from Vincent Plana