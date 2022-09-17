Canadian figure skater Elladj Baldé has landed himself in the record books.

That is, the Guinness Book of World Records.

Baldé jumped over five friends to set a Guinness World Record for the most people backflipped over, he shared on Instagram on Friday. He also broke the record for longest backflip on ice, moving the mark to 20 feet.

“Yuuup, I’m back with this series but this time I backflipped over 5 PEOPLE 😬 to set the Guinness World Records for the most people backflipped over,” Baldé wrote in an Instagram post.

“And while at it, I also broke the record for the longest backflip on ice which now stands at 20ft.

“It’s wild to think that years ago this idea of holding a Guinness World Record was just that, an idea. And now we’re here. I’m in deep gratitude to my body, who’s allowed me to experience some of the most fulfilling and magical experiences in my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E L L A D J B A L D É (@elladjbalde)

The 31-year-old Baldé, a co-founder of the Figure Skating Diversity and Inclusion Alliance, retired from competition in 2018 after sustaining his fifth concussion.

He earned a junior silver medal at the 2007 Canadian Championships, and won the junior title at the Canadian Championships in 2008. He also finished eighth at the 2009 World Junior Championships, and fourth at the 2012 Canadian Championships.

Baldé has also appeared as a choreographer in Season 5 of Battle of the Blades in 2019, and served as a judge for the show in season 6 in 2020.