Vancouver Whitecaps part ways with star player Ali Adnan

The Vancouver Whitecaps have parted ways with one of their most important players.

Ali Adnan and the Whitecaps have agreed to a “mutual contract termination,” after the Iraqi international was unable to play in a single match this season due to visa issues related to the fact the team had to relocate to the United States this season.

“We have a lot of respect for Ali and are thankful for his time at our club,” Whitecaps CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster said in a media release. “Unfortunately, we found ourselves in a circumstance related to his visa that was out of all of our control. Following a number of discussion, we’ve agreed to go in different directions and wish Ali all the best in the future.”

The winner of the Whitecaps’ Player of the Year award in 2020, Adnan was the team’s second-most expensive player, earning $1.2 million per season. The 27-year-old left back leaves Vancouver after 53 appearances across all competitions, recording three goals and 10 assists.

“I am thankful to Axel, Greg (Anderson) and Marc (Dos Santos) for working together on a solution in a very difficult situation regarding my US visa status, which was complicated further by COVID-19 travel restrictions,” said Adnan. “I am also very grateful for all the support from the Whitecaps fans, my teammates and everyone at the club for two memorable seasons. I will forever be a fan of this club and Vancouver will always have a special place in my heart.”