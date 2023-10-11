Vancouver Whitecaps playoff tickets go on sale this week

The Vancouver Whitecaps are back in the playoffs and for the first time in six years, they’ll host a postseason match at BC Place.

This is the sixth time in the club’s MLS history (since 2011) that the Whitecaps have clinched a spot in the playoffs. While they’re still waiting to find out their opponent, playoff tickets will go on sale to the general public this Thursday at 10 am PT.

You can also get special access to a pre-sale for playoff tickets by creating an account on the Whitecaps FC website. The pre-sale will let you purchase tickets a day before the general public.

The Whitecaps have collected 47 points through 33 MLS matches, good for fifth in the Western Conference. They also have a +7 goal differential, tied for fourth-best in the conference.

The Whitecaps have one regular-season game remaining, as they host LAFC at BC Place on October 21. Depending on the result of that match, they will finish somewhere between third and sixth place in the Western Conference.

The top four teams will get to play the first, and possible third game, of their first-round three-game playoff series at home. The Whitecaps are currently sitting in fifth behind the Seattle Sounders and Houston Dynamo, but have pathways to overtake both teams.

If the Whitecaps win their final game and the Sounders lose, a very real possibility considering the Sounders are playing the top-ranked St Louis City SC, the Whitecaps will pass them on goal differential.

If the Whitecaps win their final game and the Dynamo draw or lose, then the Vancouver side will have more total points and move up the standings.

This is all part of a brand new playoff format for the MLS this season. The best nine teams in each conference will make the playoffs, with the eighth and ninth seeds playing a single elimination Wild Card match. That will leave each conference with eight teams where they will then proceed with the best-of-three series featuring the top seed against the bottom, the second against the seventh, and so on.

Because the Whitecaps cannot finish outside the top seven spots in the Western Conference, they’re guaranteed to get at least one MLS Cup Playoff game at BC Place.

The Whitecaps are led by Ryan Gauld, who has been nominated for the MLS MVP Award, and Brian White, both players who have had great seasons thus far. Scottish-born midfielder Gauld has 11 goals and 12 assists thus far this season, while White has got 15 markers and four assists of his own.

The Whitecaps have already won two trophies this season, capturing the Voyageurs Cup in the Canadian Championship as well as the Cascadia Cup over other Pacific Northwest opponents earlier this year. They’ll look to add to this already successful season with a deep run in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Wild Card matches will mark the first official games of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and they will take place on October 25 and 26.