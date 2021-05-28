It's going to feel like 24°C in Vancouver this weekend

After showers and special weather statements over the past few days, Vancouver’s forecast is looking up.

According to Environment Canada, the city won’t be seeing any rain in the short term. The forecast is calling for either sunshine or a mix of sun and clouds until next Thursday.

Even better, temperatures look to be on the rise, with inland highs of 22°C on Saturday and 24°C on Sunday.

It’ll be even warmer next week, with highs of 21°C on Monday and 24°C on Tuesday. If you’re inland, however, expect it to feel like 26°C and 28°C, respectively.

Enjoy the sunshine, Vancouver — you might even need to break out the sunscreen.