15 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: February 18 to 21
Family Day long weekend is upon us, and it’s the perfect opportunity to reconnect with loved ones by checking out a fun event around the city.
From Matriarchs Uprising Festival to FAN EXPO, The Lantern City and more, here are 15 things to do from February 18 to 21 in Vancouver.
FAN EXPO Vancouver 2022
What: FAN EXPO Vancouver is one of British Columbia’s largest pop-culture events. The annual event brings together tens of thousands of people, ranging from comic book fans, cosplay lovers, sci-fi, horror and anime aficionados, and gaming fanatics, to name a few. Plus, there are family-friendly experiences and fantastic celebrities to meet as well!
FXV will be presented within capacity limits, with an expanded floor plan and widened aisles for easy social distancing. All participants and attendees will be expected to follow all health and safety mandates, including masking (work those masks into your cosplay!) and providing proof of vaccination.
When: February 19 to 21, 2022
Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Available online, starting at $12 for children ages 6 to 12, $27 for youth ages 13 to 17, $37-$47 for ages 18 and up. 3-Day Pass, Premium Package, and Family package also available.
Stayed On Freedom
What: The 10th annual Stayed On Freedom concert in honour of Black History Month features the Marcus Mosely Chorale and City Soul Choir, along with special guests Candace Churchill, Dawn Pemberton, Ndidi Cascade, and Will Sanders.
When: February 18, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Christ Church Cathedral – 690 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Cost: $42 plus fees, purchase online
Vancouver Canucks vs Seattle Kraken
What: The Canucks take on the Kraken at Rogers Arena on February 21. The Family Day game is the first regular-season matchup in Vancouver between these two teams, so it’s a marquee historic matchup in this burgeoning West Coast rivalry. And capacity is at 100% so the energy will be high.
When: February 21, 2022
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Family Day Toonie Skate
What: Invite the whole family to enjoy a Family Day Toonie Skate. Skates rental is included in the admission fee and there will also be crafts to create.
When: February 21, 2022
Time: 9 to 10:15 am, 10:45 am to 12 pm, 12:30 to 1:45 pm
Where: Bill Copeland Sports Centre – 3676 Kensington Avenue, Burnaby
Cost: $2, free for children 3 and under.
Chosen Family Day: Celebrating Recovery Pathways
What: Vancouver Pride Society, Last Door Recovery Society, and VMF Winter Arts come together to celebrate the joy of chosen families. Everyone is invited to bring their loved ones to the VMF Winter Arts Hub for an afternoon of drag storytime, drag performances including a kids activity space with a magician and balloon art.
The free Family Day event will also feature a Recovery Day Overdose Memorial Tree as well as a Chosen Family lived experience panel. Storytellers will share their experiences with recovery from mental health issues, addiction, gender-based violence, and sexual orientation discrimination.
When: February 21, 2022
Time: starting at 10:30 am
Where: Winter Arts Hub at šxwƛ ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square on the north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby St, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Blue Grouse Winemakers Dinner at Water St. Cafe
What: Water St. Cafe in Gastown welcomes Blue Grouse Winery from the Cowichan Valley for the latest edition of Winemakers Dinner Series. Enjoy a chef-inspired five-course dinner along with a curated selection of six wines.
When: February 20, 2022
Time: 6:30 pm (welcome wine), 7 pm (dinner)
Where: Water St. Cafe – 300 Water Street, Vancouver
Cost: $149, reserve online.
Virtual Family Day at Vancouver Maritime Museum
What: The Vancouver Maritime Museum is hosting a virtual Family Day celebration that will spotlight the life of a 19th-century sailor. Families will have fun learning about the skills needed to keep everything ship-shape while out at sea. There will even be a sea shanty sing-along.
When: February 21, 2022
Time: 10:30 to 11:30 am
Where: Online via Zoom
Cost: Free, register online
Matriarchs Uprising Festival
What: The fourth annual Matriarchs Uprising Festival is happening until February 19 and features a mix of live, on-demand, and community events. Highlights of this year’s festival are live performances of KWE by Jeanette Kotowich and Ancestor Dances by Maura Garcia on February 18 and 19 at The Dance Centre.
Festival viewers are also able to stream online on-demand performances by Christine Friday, Sophie Dow, Sandra Lamouche, Samantha Sutherland, Jessica McMann, Jeanette Kotowich, and Animikiikwe Couchie-Waukey with Bella Waru for the duration of the festival. The works explore a number of themes, including Indigenous world views, identity, land, ancestors, and connection.
When: Now until February 19, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Streaming online and at The Dance Centre at Scotiabank Dance Centre – 677 Davie Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free or by donation, register online
Queering the Air: A Quintessentially Queer Concert Series
What: SUM gallery presents the first Queering the Air concert series, live performances that present the many sides of queerness. Performances include McGregor-Verdejo Duo on February 18, Mignon on February 25, and Sex Lives of Vegetables: Music of Leslie Uyeda on March 11.
When: February 18, 25 and March 11, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: SUM gallery – #425 – 268 Keefer St., Vancouver
Cost: Starting at $10, purchase online
Family Day at Vancouver Art Gallery
What: Vancouver Art Gallery’s Family Day celebration includes the opportunity to spend time as a family reading and relaxing in the Young Activist Reading Room, created in response to the exhibition GROWING FREEDOM: The instructions of Yoko Ono / The art of John and Yoko. Afterwards, head to the third floor and re-purpose textiles and found objects to help create a huge weaving for the Rotunda of the Gallery.
The first 100 families to arrive will receive one Art Detective Bag with a variety of goodies, including a sketchbook that will help you search for clues as you explore the exhibition Jan Wade: Soul Power.
When: February 21, 2022
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free for children 12 and under, when accompanied by an adult. Free for Gallery Members or with admission. Purchase online
D Smoke
What: D Smoke is a Grammy-nominated rapper and the winner of the first season of the Netflix music competition show Rhythm + Flow. He brings the War and Wonders Tour to Hollywood Theatre on February 20
When: February 20, 2022
Time: 6 pm
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $25 plus fees, purchase online
Into the Light
What: Into the Light (在燈光之中) runs for three days only, from February 18 to 20, and is an all-ages, walk-through event created by Hong Kong-born, Vancouver-based multidisciplinary artist Stephanie Won and award-winning Richmond-based artist Marina Szijarto.
Visitors to Into the Light will step inside the ancient tale of the sea-monster Nian (年) and will be guided through the immersive experience by illuminated lanterns and bursts of sound, colour and light, thanks to the lighting arrangement by Vanka Salim and soundscape composition by Sapphire Haze. Along the way, they will learn how certain Lunar New Year rituals became traditions still celebrated today.
When: February 18 to 20, 2022
Time: 5 to 8 pm (Friday), 1 to 8 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Gateway Theatre – 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond
Cost: $18-$28, purchase online
Provence Marinaside 20th Anniversary Celebration
What: Provence Marinaside is marking 20 years in the heart of Yaletown with a celebration at their waterfront restaurant. On February 20, Provence will offer a 20% discount on all food and beverages for all guests, including its award-winning wine list. “Resident” jazz combo Hip Pocket will also be onsite to entertain patrons from 1 to 4 pm and 6 to 9 pm.
When: February 20, 2022
Time: 9 am to 11 pm
Where: 1177 Marinaside Crescent, Vancouver
An Evening with Louise Rose & Dawn Pemberton
What: BC Black History Awareness Society and Belfry Theatre present a livestreamed concert with living Canadian treasure Louise Rose and the New Queen of Canadian Soul Dawn Pemberton.
When: February 21, 2022
Time: 7 pm
Where: Online
Cost: Pay-what-you-can, recommended $10. Purchase online.
The Lantern City – Forever Young
What: Inspired by the youthful spirit of Granville Island, The Society of We Are Canadians Too has created The Lantern City – Forever Young. Head to Ocean Art Works to see the giant lanterns designed by Indigenous, Rukai, Taiwanese, Filipino and Canadian artists. The artworks celebrate children from all over the world as well as their endless potential
When: Now until February 21, 2022
Where: Ocean Art Works, Granville Island
Cost: Free