15 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: February 18 to 21

Family Day long weekend is upon us, and it’s the perfect opportunity to reconnect with loved ones by checking out a fun event around the city.

From Matriarchs Uprising Festival to FAN EXPO, The Lantern City and more, here are 15 things to do from February 18 to 21 in Vancouver.

What: FAN EXPO Vancouver is one of British Columbia’s largest pop-culture events. The annual event brings together tens of thousands of people, ranging from comic book fans, cosplay lovers, sci-fi, horror and anime aficionados, and gaming fanatics, to name a few. Plus, there are family-friendly experiences and fantastic celebrities to meet as well!

FXV will be presented within capacity limits, with an expanded floor plan and widened aisles for easy social distancing. All participants and attendees will be expected to follow all health and safety mandates, including masking (work those masks into your cosplay!) and providing proof of vaccination.

When: February 19 to 21, 2022

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online, starting at $12 for children ages 6 to 12, $27 for youth ages 13 to 17, $37-$47 for ages 18 and up. 3-Day Pass, Premium Package, and Family package also available.

What: The 10th annual Stayed On Freedom concert in honour of Black History Month features the Marcus Mosely Chorale and City Soul Choir, along with special guests Candace Churchill, Dawn Pemberton, Ndidi Cascade, and Will Sanders.

When: February 18, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Christ Church Cathedral – 690 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: $42 plus fees, purchase online

What: The Canucks take on the Kraken at Rogers Arena on February 21. The Family Day game is the first regular-season matchup in Vancouver between these two teams, so it’s a marquee historic matchup in this burgeoning West Coast rivalry. And capacity is at 100% so the energy will be high.

When: February 21, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Invite the whole family to enjoy a Family Day Toonie Skate. Skates rental is included in the admission fee and there will also be crafts to create.

When: February 21, 2022

Time: 9 to 10:15 am, 10:45 am to 12 pm, 12:30 to 1:45 pm

Where: Bill Copeland Sports Centre – 3676 Kensington Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: $2, free for children 3 and under.

What: Vancouver Pride Society, Last Door Recovery Society, and VMF Winter Arts come together to celebrate the joy of chosen families. Everyone is invited to bring their loved ones to the VMF Winter Arts Hub for an afternoon of drag storytime, drag performances including a kids activity space with a magician and balloon art.

The free Family Day event will also feature a Recovery Day Overdose Memorial Tree as well as a Chosen Family lived experience panel. Storytellers will share their experiences with recovery from mental health issues, addiction, gender-based violence, and sexual orientation discrimination.

When: February 21, 2022

Time: starting at 10:30 am

Where: Winter Arts Hub at šxwƛ ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square on the north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Water St. Cafe in Gastown welcomes Blue Grouse Winery from the Cowichan Valley for the latest edition of Winemakers Dinner Series. Enjoy a chef-inspired five-course dinner along with a curated selection of six wines.

When: February 20, 2022

Time: 6:30 pm (welcome wine), 7 pm (dinner)

Where: Water St. Cafe – 300 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: $149, reserve online.

What: The Vancouver Maritime Museum is hosting a virtual Family Day celebration that will spotlight the life of a 19th-century sailor. Families will have fun learning about the skills needed to keep everything ship-shape while out at sea. There will even be a sea shanty sing-along.

When: February 21, 2022

Time: 10:30 to 11:30 am

Where: Online via Zoom

Cost: Free, register online

Matriarchs Uprising Festival What: The fourth annual Matriarchs Uprising Festival is happening until February 19 and features a mix of live, on-demand, and community events. Highlights of this year’s festival are live performances of KWE by Jeanette Kotowich and Ancestor Dances by Maura Garcia on February 18 and 19 at The Dance Centre. Festival viewers are also able to stream online on-demand performances by Christine Friday, Sophie Dow, Sandra Lamouche, Samantha Sutherland, Jessica McMann, Jeanette Kotowich, and Animikiikwe Couchie-Waukey with Bella Waru for the duration of the festival. The works explore a number of themes, including Indigenous world views, identity, land, ancestors, and connection. When: Now until February 19, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Streaming online and at The Dance Centre at Scotiabank Dance Centre – 677 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free or by donation, register online Queering the Air: A Quintessentially Queer Concert Series What: SUM gallery presents the first Queering the Air concert series, live performances that present the many sides of queerness. Performances include McGregor-Verdejo Duo on February 18, Mignon on February 25, and Sex Lives of Vegetables: Music of Leslie Uyeda on March 11. When: February 18, 25 and March 11, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: SUM gallery – #425 – 268 Keefer St., Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $10, purchase online

What: Vancouver Art Gallery’s Family Day celebration includes the opportunity to spend time as a family reading and relaxing in the Young Activist Reading Room, created in response to the exhibition GROWING FREEDOM: The instructions of Yoko Ono / The art of John and Yoko. Afterwards, head to the third floor and re-purpose textiles and found objects to help create a huge weaving for the Rotunda of the Gallery.

The first 100 families to arrive will receive one Art Detective Bag with a variety of goodies, including a sketchbook that will help you search for clues as you explore the exhibition Jan Wade: Soul Power.

When: February 21, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free for children 12 and under, when accompanied by an adult. Free for Gallery Members or with admission. Purchase online