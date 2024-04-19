Here's when April showers will return: Vancouver weather update

Vancouver has been treated to a very sunny week, but it’s spring on the West Coast — and that means sunny weather never lasts for long.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s latest forecast, April showers are set to return to Vancouver this weekend.

Saturday will start off sunny, but there will be increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. By late afternoon, there’s a 30% chance of showers.

Periods of rain will fall on Metro Vancouver Saturday night.

Weather on Sunday will remain mixed, with a 40% chance of rain in Vancouver.

Sunny skies will return Monday, but more rain is on the way starting Tuesday.

Rain may impact busy weekend for events in Metro Vancouver

Greater Vancouver has a jam-packed event schedule this weekend, with the world’s largest Vaisakhi parade happening in Surrey on Saturday, along with the annual 4/20 gathering at Sunset Beach the same day.

After that, the Vancouver Sun Run closes major roads around the city for the 10-kilometre race on Sunday.

So if you’re heading out to enjoy any of these festivities, you may want to remember your raincoat.