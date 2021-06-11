Metro Vancouver forecast calls for five straight days of rain

Get the umbrellas out, Vancouver. There is some wet weather ahead.

According to Environment Canada, the next five days will be mostly rainy.

Friday’s forecast includes cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers in the afternoon and the same for Friday evening. Saturday and Sunday are also expected to be wet.

The forecast calls for rain until next Wednesday, when we see a partial break. Thursday will bring a return of sunshine with a high of 23°C.

Temperatures call for daytime highs ranging between 18°C and 22°C, while overnight lows will fluctuate around 11°C and 14°C.