The heat is ON: It could feel like 36° in Vancouver this week

It’s going to get hot in Vancouver again this week.

According to The Weather Network, out of the next seven days, five will feel hotter than 30° in Vancouver.

Thursday will be the hottest day with a high of 30° and with the humidex, it will feel closer to 36° — so be prepared to keep hydrated.

Environment Canada isn’t predicting temperatures as high as The Weather Network — but they are still quite hot, with a humidex of 35° in some areas.

While that’s pretty toasty, it’s not the hottest day we’ve had in recent weeks.

The city’s hottest day this year was recorded on July 27 when some parts of BC’s Lower Mainland felt like 40°. It was so hot a heat warning had to be issued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

How are you coping with the rising temperatures? Let us know in the comments.