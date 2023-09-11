Vancouver weather forecast calls for more T-shirts, fewer umbrellas

Gloomy skies be damned, the Vancouver weather forecast calls for improved conditions — unless you prefer rain and grey skies — which means trading your umbrellas for T-shirts as some warm weather is on the way.

Monday was a mixed bag, with the morning kicking off with some light showers and grey skies before some sunny breaks in the afternoon.

The Weather Network predicts more of the same for Tuesday, minus the sunny breaks.

According to the Vancouver weather forecast, from Wednesday on, it looks like a return to summer weather.

Temperatures could feel as hot as 27˚C, which is what The Weather Network predicts for this Friday, leading into a weekend with feels like temperatures averaging 25˚C.

While the weather forecast calls for more rain on Tuesday, you shouldn’t need your umbrellas for too long, with only around 5 mm expected in Vancouver.

Following this week, temperatures are expected to fall back to the low 20s or high teens.

Fall doesn’t officially begin until September 22, but that doesn’t guarantee that cooler weather is on the way. As we saw last year, October was a historically warm month, and century-old weather records were shattered by hot weather.