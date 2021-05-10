Vancouver forecast calls for mostly sunny skies over next five days

It’s shaping up to be a beautiful week in Vancouver.

According to Environment Canada, the city is in for six days of mainly sunny skies and warm temperatures.

Monday, Friday, and Saturday’s forecast is expected to bring a mix of sun and clouds, while Tuesday and Thursday call for sunny skies. Wednesday looks to be the outlier over the next few days, with clouds in the forecast.

Daytime temperatures are expected to dwell in the high teens, ranging from 14°C to 18°C. Environment Canada also notes that it’s expected to feel like 21°C inland on Tuesday. Overnight temperatures will range from 6°C and 10°C.

Sunshine is expected to remain in the forecast until Sunday, which calls for a 60% chance of showers.