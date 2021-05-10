The Grouse Grind is reopening to the public

Please note: As recommended by BC’s health officials, indoor gatherings of any kind and unessential travel in the province are not recommended at this time. Currently, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Metro Vancouver Regional Parks announced on Monday that the Grouse Grind trail has officially reopened to the public.

The 2.5-kilometre trail is located in North Vancouver. It begins at a 300-metre elevation and climbs to 1,100 metres over the span of 2.5 kilometres. In a release, Metro Vancouver says that the trail will be open from 7 am to 6:30 pm daily.

A trail-improvement project will begin this month for the alternative BCMC trail located east of the Grouse Grind. Later this May, the trail will be closed Monday to Thursday for up to 10 weeks. During that time, hikers are asked to refrain from using the route for public safety.

A number of measures are also in place at the Grouse Grind. Since downhill hiking is prohibited on the trail, hikers will need to reserve an advance spot on the Skyride.

Other guidelines Metro Vancouver has laid out for all park visitors are as follows:

Choose parks in your own area — do not travel across the region

Maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from others at all times, including in parking lots

Pack it in, pack it out — do not leave any items behind in parks, including organic material such as apple cores and banana peels

Wash or sanitize hands frequently during the day and upon returning home

Stay home if you are sick

Wearing a face mask is mandatory for all Skyride users

Stay to the right when on the trail, pass on the left

Hikers are reminded to wear weather-appropriate clothing and sturdy footwear, to be prepared with a snack, water, and a cellphone. Make sure to leave enough time to finish the hike before it gets dark!