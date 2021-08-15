It's going to feel like 30°C in Vancouver this week

The heat warning may have ended in Vancouver, but any relief from the sweltering temperatures will be short-lived.

According to The Weather Network’s forecast, light rain is expected on Monday, which should cool the city down to 21°C.

On Tuesday, though, temperatures will begin to climb once again. A high of 22°C is in the forecast, but the humidex will heat things up to 25°C.

With sunny skies expected on Wednesday and Thursday, the city will feel like 28°C. Friday will be the hottest day of the week, with the humidex pushing temperatures to 30°C.

A high of 25°C is in the forecast for Saturday, with temperatures expected to reach 24°C on Sunday. With the humidity, though, both days will feel 4°C hotter.

Stay cool, Vancouver. Fall is just a few weeks away.