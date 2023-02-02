WWE legend Trish Stratus joins the Warriors at Rogers Arena this weekend

Vancouver Warriors lacrosse games at Rogers Arena are known for their fast-paced action. But the return of a popular theme night this weekend is promising hard-hitting excitement of a different variety.

The Warriors are hosting Wrestling Night on Saturday, February 4, during the home game against the Saskatchewan Rush.

Wrestling fans won’t want to miss out as WWE legend Trish Stratus will be part of a packed entertainment lineup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Warriors (@nllwarriors)

You might also like: This huge Vancouver Super Bowl party features an all-you-can-eat game day buffet

Canucks didn't shop Islanders offer on Horvat to other teams: report

Raptors' Scottie Barnes opens up about goals, friendships, and game day fits

Vancouver wrestling promotion WrestleCore will host live wrestling matches right on the turf after the Warriors game.

Fans can get up close to the official wrestling ring and see stars such as Bollywood Boyz, State of Emergency, Evan Rivers, 6 Sharpe, Taryn From Accounting, Calamity Kate, Artemis Spencer and Michael Richard Blais. All of the action will be hosted by Kobra Kai.

WWE Hall of Famer, former WWE women’s champion, and Canada’s Got Talent judge Trish Stratus will be participating in some fun in-game activities and refereeing a number of the live wrestling matches post-game.

Keep the fun going in the Warriors’ two Party Zones, found on each side of the end zones during every home game. The BCLC Play Now Party Zone and Party Zone can accommodate 250 people each, and tickets are just $25.

The zones showcase live entertainment during each game and offer a turf-level view of the entire game with a lively atmosphere.

When: February 4, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online