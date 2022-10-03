The Vancouver Warriors are gearing up for the new National Lacrosse League (NLL) season starting this fall, and their cheering section at Rogers Arena will have a new furry addition to it.

Fans are invited to vote for the team’s first-ever mascot in an online poll, with the winner being created in time for the home opener against the Calgary Roughnecks on Friday, December 16.

The final four mascots were chosen from fan submissions which included original mascot drawings and stories:

Turf Monster: A green creature made up of the tough turf in Rogers Arena. It is extremely territorial of its domain and known to trip unsuspecting players. Occasionally, it will come out from hiding to join the festivities at Warriors games.

Eagle: A tenacious bird that utilizes its sharp vision, lethal talons, and ability to savagely chirp all opposing NLL teams. The Eagle brings concentration and speed – two necessary aspects of lacrosse.

Black Bear: A mammal that is known for its opportunistic nature, it emerges out of hibernation just in time for the box lacrosse season to start. British Columbia is estimated to have some of the highest populations of black bears in the world.

Party Sasquatch: A hairy, human-like cryptid that is believed to exist in the forests of Western BC. With frequent trips to Whistler, the Party Sasquatch decided to leave its mysterious history behind and join the fun at every Warriors game.

Which mascot idea best embodies the Warriors’ spirit? Vote online for your favourite.

Each person who submits or votes on a mascot idea will be entered to win a pair of Warriors Season Tickets plus a $500 Rogers Arena food and drink gift card.

Then get ready to cheer on the team and their new furry friend during the 18-game regular season, with all home games being played at Rogers Arena.