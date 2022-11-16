Vancouver Warriors reveal theme night schedule for upcoming season (CONTEST)
The National Lacrosse League’s new season is just around the corner, and the Vancouver Warriors are ready to entertain the fans at Rogers Arena with more than just the on-floor action.
The Warriors have unveiled the theme nights for the 2022-2023 season and there are plenty of unique celebrations planned by the team.
Fans will want to pick up their tickets for the home opener against the Calgary Roughnecks on Friday, December 16. Season tickets and single-game tickets are on sale now.
Other exciting theme night highlights for the Warriors’ upcoming season include a Wrestling Night on Saturday, January 28 when Panther City Lacrosse Club is in town, and Pride Night during the Friday, February 17 match against the Calgary Roughnecks.
Here is the full Warriors theme night schedule:
- Friday, December 16 vs Calgary – Home Opener
- Saturday, January 14 vs Las Vegas – College Night
- Saturday, January 28 vs Panther City – First Nations Night, presented by TD
- Saturday, February 4 vs Saskatchewan – Wrestling Night
- Friday, February 17 vs Calgary – Pride Night
- Friday, March 17 vs San Diego – St. Patrick’s Day
- Saturday, March 25 vs Colorado – Country Night
- Saturday, April 15 vs Panther City – Beach Night
- Saturday, April 29 vs New York – Fan Appreciation Night
And with the holiday gift-giving season upon us, why not treat that special someone to exciting lacrosse action with the new Warriors Wallet?
The ticketing gift card allows you to spend the gift card on any Warriors tickets such as single game tickets, suites, group packs, Party Zone tickets, and more.
Warriors Wallet is a flexible ticketing product that allows fans to pick and choose the NLL games they want to attend. There are other benefits to getting one for yourself or treating a loved one such as early access to tickets and discounted tickets.
And to help you enjoy the best lacrosse action at Rogers Arena this upcoming season, we’re giving away a Warriors Wallet valued at $350 along with a $50 gift card to 12 Kings Pub and a free Warriors Jersey.
Prize
- Warriors Wallet valued at $350
- $50 gift card to 12 King’s Pub
- Free Vancouver Warriors Jersey
Contest
To enter to win, do at least one of the following:
1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver and @NLLWarriors on Instagram.
2. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry each)
Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on November 23, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform used to enter.
Vancouver Warriors vs Calgary Roughnecks
When: December 16, 2022
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
