SportsFootballBC Lions

BC Lions QB Nathan Rourke meeting with NFL teams beginning next week: report

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Nov 15 2022, 5:42 pm
BC Lions QB Nathan Rourke meeting with NFL teams beginning next week: report
CFL/Twitter

Is Nathan Rourke’s time with the BC Lions over already?

The star quarterback could be heading south next season, to play in the NFL. He’s already generating interest from NFL teams, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound QB will work out for an NFL team next week, Schefter says, and has other visits lined up.

The Lions, needless to say, would love to be able to hold on to the Victoria-born star. Rourke was the odds-on favourite to win the Most Outstanding Player Award in the CFL this season prior to getting injured in Week 11 against Saskatchewan.

The 24-year-old returned in time to throw for 321 yards in the Western Semi-Final against Calgary, helping BC win their first playoff game in six years. Rourke had a rough start to the Western Final against Winnipeg, but still managed to throw for 300 yards in the loss.

Rourke took the loss hard and was seen in tears on the field after the game.

Rourke led the CFL in pass efficiency (123.6), and completion percentage (78.7%), but could return to BC next season.

Contract talks have started between Rourke and the Lions, according to CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal, and he is open to an extension.

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Football
+ BC Lions
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.