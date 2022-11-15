Is Nathan Rourke’s time with the BC Lions over already?

The star quarterback could be heading south next season, to play in the NFL. He’s already generating interest from NFL teams, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound QB will work out for an NFL team next week, Schefter says, and has other visits lined up.

BC Lions QB Nathan Rourke, who led the CFL this season in passer rating, is set to begin working out for NFL teams next week. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Rourke is from Ontario, played collegiately at Ohio, had a record 78.7 completion % last season, and now has NFL visits lined up. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2022

The Lions, needless to say, would love to be able to hold on to the Victoria-born star. Rourke was the odds-on favourite to win the Most Outstanding Player Award in the CFL this season prior to getting injured in Week 11 against Saskatchewan.

The 24-year-old returned in time to throw for 321 yards in the Western Semi-Final against Calgary, helping BC win their first playoff game in six years. Rourke had a rough start to the Western Final against Winnipeg, but still managed to throw for 300 yards in the loss.

Rourke took the loss hard and was seen in tears on the field after the game.

Every fan of the ⁦@BCLions⁩ is hoping these pictures mean Nathan Rourke has unfinished business in Vancouver pic.twitter.com/x7wpvqRj5m — Don Taylor (@DonTaylor5) November 14, 2022

Rourke led the CFL in pass efficiency (123.6), and completion percentage (78.7%), but could return to BC next season.

Contract talks have started between Rourke and the Lions, according to CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal, and he is open to an extension.

The #BCLions have started contract talks about an extension with QB Nathan Rourke but Rourke has NFL tryouts planned for after the Grey Cup game. Rourke is open to an extension in BC but is looking at all options. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) November 15, 2022