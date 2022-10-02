Hockey world reacts to Seattle Kraken’s terrifying new mascot

During last night’s preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks, the Seattle Kraken unveiled their first-ever mascot yesterday.

While some figured Seattle would go for a Kraken-like mascot, the NHL’s newest team opted for a troll-like figure affectionately named “Buoy.”

Floating to the ice via a cable, Buoy was introduced to the Kraken faithful at Climate Pledge Arena prior to their 4-0 drubbing of the Canucks.

Oh Buoy, this is going to be good! 😉 Welcome to The Deep, @SEAbuoy! pic.twitter.com/ZNCNfqn4iR — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 2, 2022

“Buoy, naturally, is a blue sea troll (complete with hockey-fashion flow-style hair, wavy like the Puget Sound) living in the caverns of Climate Pledge Arena. He’s six feet tall — hey, good size for a hockey player — and he happens to love the sport and people,” NHL.com’s Bob Condor wrote.

People, uh, had opinions about the new mascot.

Officially on the “Abolish Mascots” train — Third-Eye Samurai (@SamuraiHunt) October 2, 2022

No wonder their basketball team left https://t.co/hE0qulKJPu — Jose Antonio Hernandez 🇲🇽 (@joseah007) October 2, 2022

Seattle Kraken: we want an innovate new mascot who represents our team and city Tired designer who stayed up all night watching Frozen with their kids: I have just the thing pic.twitter.com/fa7nbuXi15 — Hockey Players With Animals (And Other Chaos) (@animalsofhockey) October 2, 2022

Only way this could be worse is if the mascot was a brick from the gum wall. https://t.co/SNKvJxzKAQ — Logan Ullyott 🌍➡️🇺🇸 (@Loganullyott) October 2, 2022

Swing and a miss. https://t.co/RQYedVQpMZ — Hockey Night in Hartford (@HockeyNightHFD) October 2, 2022

The reaction wasn’t all negative, though, with Buoy getting some love from the fanbase as well.

You are incredible 😭🖤 — TV Static Cocktail (Hockey Gremlin Mode) (@neuro_plant) October 2, 2022

I love you — Nicole “Shabz” Shabaz (@NicoleShabaz) October 2, 2022

Many people’s immediate reaction won’t necessarily be their final impression of Buoy, though.

Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot, was widely panned when introduced in September 2018, but is known as one of the sports’ most beloved mascots.

Only time will tell what everyone thinks of Buoy once we see him at a few more appearances, or if we’ll largely forget about him after we’ve moved on to the next weird internet trend. But for now, well, we’ll never get a chance for another first impression.