Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios is coming to Vancouver for Laver Cup

Another star in the world of tennis has confirmed he is coming to Vancouver this September. Nick Kyrgios is the latest big name to be added to the Laver Cup, which is being held in Vancouver for the first time from September 22 to 24.

The 27-year-old Australian is one of the most talented tennis players in the world, but he’s also well known for his fiery temper, which has gotten him into trouble countless times. It’s appropriate then that he’s joining Team World, a team captained by John McEnroe, for the Laver Cup.

“Nick is one of the most talented guys on tour,” said McEnroe. “We saw the level of tennis he’s capable of last year at Wimbledon and we’re all looking forward to seeing him on the court again soon. He brings great energy and passion. I’m excited to have him back on the team in Vancouver.”

The Laver Cup is an annual team tennis competition that pits six of Europe’s best players against six top players from the rest of the world.

“I’m pumped to be a part of Team World,” said Kyrgios, who may be the most entertaining player on tour. “As I’ve said many times before, a kid from Canberra representing the world, it’s pretty special and I’m ready to go to battle.”

Kyrgios is the sixth player to confirm his attendance for the Laver Cup, which so far includes five of the top 11 players on the ATP world rankings. Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 9), as well as Americans Taylor Fritz (No. 10) and Frances Tiafoe (No. 11) will represent Team World. No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Russian-born Andrey Rublev (No. 6) are the first two players confirmed for Team Europe.

The top three ranked players for each team get a guaranteed invitation to the Laver Cup, based on their ATP singles ranking on the Monday after Wimbledon (July 17). Kyrgios was the first of three captains’ picks allotted for McEnroe.

Multi-session ticket packages are already on sale for the Laver Cup, with single-session tickets going on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 am PT. Tickets start at $35 for Friday’s day session and $50 for all other sessions (not including taxes and fees).