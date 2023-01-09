Bo Horvat has rocketed up the Canucks' all-time scoring list

Bo Horvat is having a career year, and his all-time numbers with the Vancouver Canucks are becoming historically significant.

The 27-year-old has played 611 games with the Canucks since Vancouver drafted him ninth overall in 2013. That’s 14th all-time in franchise history, just two games behind Thomas Gradin.

Horvat scored his 29th goal of the season Sunday in Winnipeg, leaving him just two goals shy of his career-high, and we’re not even at the midway point of the season yet. The Canucks captain now has 410 career points, passing Alex Edler on Sunday for sole possession of 10th place on the franchise’s all-time scoring list.

Horvat has passed an impressive list of players, in addition to Edler, on the Canucks’ all-time scoring list this season, including Greg Adams, Petri Skriko, Alex Burrows, Andre Boudrias, Brendan Morrison, Ryan Kesler, and Don Lever.

Next in sight for Horvat is Todd Bertuzzi, who sits 39 points ahead of him.

Horvat is one goal away from 200 in his career, which places him eighth all-time in Canucks history. This season he has passed Skriko, Adams, Kesler, Lever, Bertuzzi, Burrows, and Gradin on the all-time goals list.

The only players with more career goals in a Canucks uniform than Horvat are Daniel Sedin (393), Markus Naslund (346), Trevor Linden (318), Stan Smyl (262), Pavel Bure (252), Tony Tanti (250), and Henrik Sedin (240).

With Horvat’s future in Vancouver uncertain and just 22 games left before the March 3 trade deadline, the Canucks captain might be hard-pressed to climb any higher on the franchise’s all-time ranking of games, goals, or points.

A trade could also stunt Horvat’s rise up the Canucks’ single-season goals list.

Horvat is currently on pace for 61 goals this season, which would break Pavel Bure’s franchise record of 60, recorded in 1992-93 and 1993-94. Just two players in franchise history have ever surpassed 50 goals in a season, with Bure doing it three times and Alexander Mogilny accomplishing it once.