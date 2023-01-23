Vancouver store worker, police officers bear-sprayed in busy shopping area

Vancouver police say a woman has been arrested in connection to an alleged shoplifting incident in the downtown area that turned violent on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the suspect allegedly bear-sprayed a store worker inside a business on Granville and Georgia Street around 3:30 pm. When officers arrived, the female suspect was accused of also spraying the officers and brandishing a gun.

Another person in the area was sprayed, but no one was seriously hurt. The VPD officers were able to finish their shift and are recovering.

“This was a violent and volatile situation created by a motivated suspect but resolved by the calm and courageous actions of our officers,” Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Steve Addison said. “Facing extreme danger to themselves and the public, the officers fought through the effects of the bear mace and disarmed the suspect before anyone was seriously hurt.”

Addison says Chauntelle Gelink, 24, has been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon, and two counts of assault on a peace officer.