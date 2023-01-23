Vancouver police stop drug-impaired driver of truck with rave-ready lights (VIDEO)

Vancouver Police Department officers pulled over a driver Saturday night who was impaired by drugs, and wasn’t exactly subtle about it.

The pickup truck was adorned with rave-ready lights that flashed different colours underneath its body.

“He was not trying to fly under the radar driving around with these lights on,” the VPD said in a tweet.

The force shared a video of the truck’s lights from a parking lot the day after the traffic stop.

One of our members stopped this truck last night and found the driver to be impaired by drugs. He was not trying to fly under the radar driving around with these lights on. pic.twitter.com/rAcaKIxAel — VPD Traffic Section (@VPDTrafficUnit) January 22, 2023

Daily Hive has asked police for more details on what happened.