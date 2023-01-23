NewsCrime

Vancouver police stop drug-impaired driver of truck with rave-ready lights (VIDEO)

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Jan 23 2023, 5:03 pm
Vancouver police stop drug-impaired driver of truck with rave-ready lights (VIDEO)
@VPDTrafficUnit/Twitter

Vancouver Police Department officers pulled over a driver Saturday night who was impaired by drugs, and wasn’t exactly subtle about it.

The pickup truck was adorned with rave-ready lights that flashed different colours underneath its body.

“He was not trying to fly under the radar driving around with these lights on,” the VPD said in a tweet.

The force shared a video of the truck’s lights from a parking lot the day after the traffic stop.

Daily Hive has asked police for more details on what happened.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.