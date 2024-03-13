Former Vancouver-Victoria luxury ferry spotted in the Caribbean

It looks like the short-lived luxury ferry from Victoria to Vancouver has been spotted in its new home in Antigua and Barbuda.

The unique luxury ferry that served Victoria and Vancouver for a short time was sold to a Mexican company and transported to its new home in the Caribbean last January.

Despite reports of it likely being rebranded, it looks like the former V2V Vacations catamaran — the V2V Empress — has kept its Pacific Northwest Indigenous art decals, to the delight of some Reddit users.

The former Victoria-to-Vancouver ferry service launched in May 2017 and was billed as a luxury travel option, with 242 seats, each equipped with food, USB ports, power outlets, WiFi, locally sourced beer, and wine. Tickets ranged from $120 to $240.

In 2019, the company began offering discount prices for BC residents. It shut down in January 2020 and the ferry sat derelict in the Inner Harbour for years before being sold.

But another fast ferry service might not be too far away for Victoria residents — one that’s likely more affordable.

Hullo, which has been a popular fast ferry service from Nanaimo to Vancouver, is eyeing expansion into Victoria.

Xander France, the director of marketing of Hullo Ferries, told Daily Hive Urbanized in August that there are plans to grow the fleet from its current size of two vessels to six vessels.

What do you think about Hullo coming to Victoria? Let us know in the comments.