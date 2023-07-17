Iconic Vancouver venue shuts its doors, facing large debt

An iconic Vancouver venue has shut its doors, as legal notices posted suggest the legendary Railway Club is no more.

According to one of the notices posted on the front doors of the endearingly narrow establishment, over $96,000 is owed to the owner of the property, Papia Holdings Ltd., and Paria Holdings.

The notice stated that unless the amount was paid within 21 days, goods and other items left in the establishment would be sold. That notice was posted on June 27. Another notice was posted indicating a seizure of property.

Located at 579 Dunsmuir Street, the Railway Club would host a variety of shows, ranging from rap battles to punk concerts and even exotic or burlesque-inspired dance shows.

One of the most recent public posts made by the club was on Instagram, relating to a July 1 concert event.

The last post by the Vancouver venue on Instagram indicated a weekend show cancellation in early July. Many comments in response claimed that the venue would often treat bands poorly.

“Your treatment of the bands and handling of this situation has been shameful. Bands showed up at the venue at 4 pm for load in as per the show contract, just to find the venue locked,” read one comment on Instagram.

January was the last time an official event announcement was shared on the Railway Club Facebook page.

Since then, there have only been two Facebook posts and both were incredibly cryptic, including the most recent one posted in May.