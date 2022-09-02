"Most prepared for sexual adventures": Vancouverites using Uber Eats to deliver sexual health products

The discrete and convenient delivery service Uber Eats offers may just be the reason Vancouverites are feeling comfortable enough to buy sexual wellness products with the app.

So much so, Vancouver is one of the top Canadian cities that is the “most prepared for sexual adventures” based on it being one of the biggest consumers of Uber Eats’ sexual health products.

Vancouver ranked number five on the top-10 list.

Edmonton came in first and Ottawa, Calgary, and Toronto followed.

As more pharmacy and convenience store merchants joined Uber Eats in the past year, app users have increasingly relied on purchasing more than just food.

“Sexual wellness products — including everything from condoms to emergency contraceptives, lubricants, sex toys, and more — are finding their way into people’s online shopping carts,” a statement from Uber Eats reads.

The top five most popular sexual health products ordered on Uber Eats are:

Pregnancy tests Condoms Emergency contraceptives Lubricants Sex toys

This snapshot was published ahead of World Sexual Health Day on September 4, “an occasion for breaking down taboos around sexuality and promoting positive sexual health practices globally.”