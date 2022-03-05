Fantasy Factory sex shops in Metro Vancouver raided by Health Canada

A well-known chain of adult stores in Metro Vancouver has had several thousand sexual enhancement products seized by Health Canada, the agency announced this week.

An advisory shared on Friday, March 4, said that several thousand unauthorized sex enhancement products were seized from seven Fantasy Factory locations in Metro Vancouver.

A public advisory warned that the public should stop using these health products that are purported to aid with sexual enhancement, weight loss, workout aids, “poppers,” skin lightening, and treating skin conditions.

These products, which have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness, and quality by Health Canada, could pose serious health risks because they’re labelled to contain or have been tested and found to contain dangerous ingredients.

They could contain ingredients not listed on the label, including prescription drugs, which are only to be taken under medical supervision. They could also contain ingredients that Health Canada doesn’t permit because of serious health risks.

Health Canada has an extensive list of products that it’s seized and is warning the public about, and this latest seizure in Metro Vancouver is actually just the tip of the iceberg of product warnings Canada-wide.

Many of the products contain tadalafil, which is a prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction. It’s only supposed to be used under the advice of a health care professional because it can cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure if you’re taking nitrate drugs.

You can check with Health Canada for more information and to help you shop for safer adult products.