Vancouver fire crews battling wildfire at UBC

Fire crews in Vancouver are currently battling a wildfire at the University of British Columbia (UBC).

The university says on Twitter that the blaze is “near the top of Trail 5 along NW Marine Drive.”

Both the school and the fire officials are asking members of the public to avoid the area.

Fire Chief Karen Fry also stressed that fire crews in Vancouver have been “extremely busy” due to the record-breaking heat wave.

“All crews are out on calls,” she said on Monday night. “We are trying to help as many people as we can.”

British Columbia’s heat dome has brought temperatures in the high 30s and 40s to the province, with dozens of weather records being broken in the process.

