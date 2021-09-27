How the City of Vancouver will be observing Truth and Reconciliation Day

The City of Vancouver will be observing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30, and it is taking a number of steps to make the most of the day of reflection.

Vancouver City Hall will close to allow employees to take the time to expand their understanding of the intergenerational trauma associated with residential schools, and how they can take the next step in advancing reconciliation in their respective communities.

The city has more in store for the day, and details are expected to be announced later this week.

Access to city services and buildings will be completely closed on September 30. This includes phone and online support related to city services — though 311 will operate as usual.

City buildings and services will be closed on September 30 to observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. 3-1-1 will remain open 7am-10pm as normal. Actions to recognize the day are being planned, more details will be shared closer to the day. https://t.co/FM5e5gs2kR pic.twitter.com/5zBGDmttmJ — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) September 22, 2021

Aside from the impact on city services and staff, the City of Vancouver is calling on visitors and residents to also reflect on Canada’s “harmful” legacy when it comes to the history around residential schools.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was officially recognized as a statutory holiday in June.

September 30 is also known as Orange Shirt Day, to honour the children who survived the cruel Indian Residential School program.

If you are Indigenous and need support:

National Indian Residential School Crisis: 1-866-925-4419

Native Youth Crisis Line: 1-877-209-1266