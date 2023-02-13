Breaking into Vancouver tech might be easier than you think

If you’ve been dreaming of a career in tech, you’re not alone. With impressive salaries and endless opportunities for advancement, jobs in the fast-growing sector are increasingly sought after, and new openings appear on a regular basis.

In fact, Vancouver is a rapidly expanding tech hotspot and has recorded the most tech job growth in North America in recent years, drawing attention and talent from around the globe.

And thanks to Northeastern University Vancouver, now’s your chance to break into it.

The university is set to hold its Break Into Tech event at its downtown Vancouver campus on Thursday, March 2, to help prospective students jumpstart their careers in tech.

Attendees will get the chance to learn about the opportunities available to them in the tech world, see exactly how computer and data scientists solve problems, and, most importantly, hear all about the university’s Align Master’s of Computer Science program, which has been designed specifically to help people from any undergraduate background transition into the tech world and support the growing demand for skilled workers in the sector.

Northeastern University Vancouver is part of a global network of 14 campuses, meaning it has the resources of a top-tier US research university, offered in a local learning experience.

It’s also renowned for its experiential learning opportunities — and this program provides learning through real-world projects, co–ops, and internship opportunities with local companies, helping students make direct relationships that can transition into new careers while they are still learning in the program.

Students must have completed (or be currently completing) a bachelor’s degree to be considered for the program; however, you can come from any discipline, and no prior programming experience is required. Align students come from over 100 different undergraduate backgrounds, creating a diverse learning environment amongst peers. For example, 49% of students in the program identify as female or non-binary.

Vancouver is BC’s tech hub, offering an energetic entrepreneurial environment with some of the biggest tech companies in the world, including Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, and Meta. It’s also home to some of the best schools for software development, like Northeastern, making it the ideal location to study and make lifelong connections.

Admission to the Break Into Tech event is free, but guests are required to register. You can learn more about Northeastern University Vancouver and the Align Master’s of Computer Science program here.

When: Thursday, March 2

Time: 6.30 pm to 8 pm

Where: 410 W Georgia St #1400, Vancouver