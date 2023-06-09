You can fly roundtrip from Vancouver to Vietnam for less than $600

These days, flight deals are few and far between, so when there’s a deal as good as this, you have to move fast.

According to Chris Myden at YVR Deals, right now Cathay Pacific has flights roundtrip from Vancouver to multiple destinations in Asia for cheap next year.

We found roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Ho Chi Minh City with a stop in Hong Kong for $561.36. Just imagine how sweet that first sip of Cà Phê Sữa Đá, Vietnamese iced coffee, is going to taste while you shake off the jet lag.

How to get the travel deal

YVR Deals has all the details for how to search for, book, and finesse your flights to create the perfect trip. As a quick overview, here’s how you can find a cheap flight from Vancouver to Vietnam next year:

Go to FlightHub Enter Vancouver as your departure city and Ho Chi Mihn City as your arrival city Enter your dates, you can always change these later but the cheapest dates we saw were in April 2024 and May 2024. On the results page, you can click on the “cheapest” tab to see the lowest fares

Happy travel deal hunting!