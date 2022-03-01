Star Wars fans finally have the opportunity to be fully immersed in a galaxy far, far away, but for a hefty price.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida opened the airlocks to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser on Tuesday, a first-of-its-kind hotel that brings the hit film franchise to life.

Guests have to book two nights for the vacation experience, which is probably only really affordable for Queen Amidala. The prices range from a minimum of nearly $5,000 for two people to $6,000 for a family of four.

The price may be worth it for diehard fans.

“Passengers relax in well-appointed cabins, enjoy exquisite dining and out-of-this-world entertainment, experience Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in new ways, and explore the ship in search of hidden secrets and new opportunities,” stated Walt Disney World in a news release.

The stay is truly immersive as guests determine their personal stories depending on which characters, crew, and passengers they interact with. The adventures include being asked to keep a secret, delivering a covert message, or taking part in a high-stakes heist.

Besides sleeping in passenger cabins reminiscent of the ones seen on the Millennium Falcon, guests will also take part in onboard activities like learning the ways of the lightsabre, visiting the star cruiser’s bridge to learn how to operate the ship’s weapons and shields, and even taking an excursion to the planet Batuu.

And of course, the most important part of a cruise (whether in space or on Earth) is the food. Guests dine in the Crown of Corellia Dining Room, which offers breakfast and lunch buffets during the day and becomes a fancy multi-course, table-service menu at night.

The first night features live performances from the galaxy’s most famous superstars, and the second offers the “Taste Around the Galaxy” dinner experience, where each plate hails from a different planet.

While Disney opened its doors to its first paid customers on Monday, social media content creators got an exclusive look at the Starcruiser experience last week.

