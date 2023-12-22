NewsFashion & BeautyCurated

Vancouver thrift store closing down ahead of Christmas is having a huge sale

Dec 22 2023, 3:05 pm
Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

A popular Vancouver thrift store on Main Street near 12th Avenue is closing for good.

The Society of Saint Vincent De Paul posted signage on its front door indicating that the Vancouver thrift store would be closing permanently on Friday, December 22, and it wished all its followers a Merry Christmas.

Along with the fact that the store is closing, it also posted a sign by the entrance stating that it is having a 50% off sale on everything in the store, but you’ll only have a very limited time to shop.

vancouver thrift store closing

Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

Friday’s hours are listed as open from 10 am to 2 pm, and that is it for the thrift store.

Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

The 2743 Main Street location was operated by the Society of St Vincent de Paul Vancouver Central Council, and it was the only thrift store it operated in Vancouver.

Its website stated that it was the “perfect place to hunt for special treasures and support a local charity!” The store routinely accepted donations from the public.

“We aim to assist anyone in need, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity. The only requirement is need.”

Saint Vincent de Paul also once had a shop at 1738 East Hastings that was also closed permanently.

We’ve contacted the society to learn more about what led to this permanent closure.

